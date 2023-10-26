Restoration Of Sibi-Harnai Railway Track: Sibi Railway Station To Harnai Station Fully Functional Now

The efforts of the Pakistan Army for sustainable peace and development in the country began to bear fruit

People from Sabi to Harnai were facing difficulties for transportation due to very bad condition of Railway Stations.For a long time, the work of rehabilitating the railway track for Sibi and its adjoining areas was going on under the auspices of the Pakistan Army.This Railway Line from Sibi Station to Harnai Station became functional after 17 years.Fc soldiers were also on the train, who were warmly welcomed by the residents of the area.

