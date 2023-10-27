Pakistan Army resolutely responded to the Indian Army's unproved firing on Thursday midnight and neutralized a quadcopter drone of the Indian Army at the Zafarwal sector.

ISPR in a statement issued said that Pakistani forces took effective action to eliminate the drone, preventing potential harm. The indiscriminate firing by the Indian Border Force resulted in damage to the civilian population in the region.

Pakistan Army swiftly retaliated, leading to reports of Indian soldiers sustaining injuries during the exchange of fire. Security experts speculate that the latest unprovoked firing incident possibly occurred under the influence of Qatar's court verdict sentencing the death penalty to eight Indian spies (members of the Indian Navy). headtopics.com

Experts further said India has also faced global embarrassment due to targeted killings of Sikhs in Canada and the Indian government's dramatic firing at Sialkot firing could be an attempt to divert attention from the observance of Black Day and the ongoing situation in Kashmir.

Despite India's attempts to shift the narrative and counter diplomatic isolation, it is essential to remember that the Pakistan Army possesses the capability to respond effectively, a fact that has been demonstrated in the past.Tessori discusses political landscape with President Alvi, PM Kakar headtopics.com

Indian Army Try To Intrude Into Zafarwal: Pak Army Warded Off The Indian DroneIndian Army on Thursday night tried to intrude into Zafarwal area with help of Quadcopter drone and Pakistan Army took timely action, warded off the drone. Indian Border Forces started unprovoked firing in Zafarwal sector that caused damage to civilian population in the area. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan thwarts Indian incursion attempt along working boundary in SialkotThis marks the second instance of Indian forces violating the ceasefire terms jointly agreed upon by Islamabad and New Delhi in February 2021, escalating tensions in the region. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Qatari court awards death penalty to 8 former Indian navy personnel over espionageQatari court awards death penalty to 8 former Indian navy personnel over espionage مزید پڑھ ⮕

India Drone Attack On Pakistan? | BOL News Headlines At 4 PM | Pak Army In ActionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

India resorts to unprovoked firing along working boundary of SialkotRAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces reacted to unprovoked firing from Indian forces along the Working Boundary in the Zafarwal sector. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Qatar sentences eight Indian Navy officials to deathA court in Qatar has sentenced eight former Indian Navy officials to death, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday. مزید پڑھ ⮕