As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots

BERLIN (Reuters) - At machine parts producer S&D Blech, the head of the grinding unit is retiring. With Germany's acute labour shortage leaving few candidates to take on the skilled but dirty and hazardous manual work, the company will replace him with a robot.
Managing director Henning Schloeder cited that trend to explain S&D Blech's push over several years towards automation and digitalisation, saying: "This will further aggravate the already difficult skilled labour situation, particularly in production and crafts."
More women working and a surge in immigration have helped compensate for demographic changes in recent years in Germany. "Long term, all those innovations are a game-changer for the world of work. Everybody will do their job differently," she told Reuters.
According to the International Federation of Robotics, around 26,000 units were installed in Germany last year - a figure surpassed only in 2018 before the COVID-19 pandemic slowed what had been an average of 4% annual growth.
Family-run ROLEC, which produces systems to protect industrial electronics and control equipment, bought its first robot last year, to allow production to continue at night. The company has already acquired a second machine and plans to continue investing in automation.