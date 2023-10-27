Long-standing unresolved conflicts a constant threat to world peace: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister of Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Friday that long-standing unresolved conflicts were a constant threat to world peace.In a statement on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day being observed today, the prime minister said, “On October 27, 1947, India first landed its troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Since then, India has continued to forcibly occupy this area.

“However, India launched a vicious campaign since August 5, 2019 to turn Kashmiris into a powerless community in their own land,” the prime minster said. PM Kakar said these undemocratic and illegal measures were in direct violation of the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

“Today,” he maintained, “Kashmir is one of the regions in the world where the largest occupying army is deployed. True representatives of the Kashmiri people have been imprisoned indefinitely for years.” headtopics.com

“However, India has failed to suppress the struggle for self-determination of Kashmiris. The latest developments in the Middle East have made it clear that long-standing unresolved conflicts are a constant threat to world peace,” he warned.

