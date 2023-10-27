Usama Mir Replaces Shadab Khan in Dramatic Concussion Swap

In a dramatic turn of events during the ongoing 26th game of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan was replaced by leg-spinner Usama Mir as a concussion substitute in their match against South Africa.
The decision to substitute Shadab Khan was made after a concerning incident on the field. Shadab Khan, positioned at mid-on, injured his shoulder while attempting a throw to the stumps after South African captain Temba Bavuma aimed for a single off Iftikhar Ahmed’s bowling. The injury led to the team medical panel assessing Shadab Khan, who had initially been declared fit to continue playing. However, after a thorough examination, the medical panel decided to replace him.
At the time of the incident, South Africa were in pursuit of Pakistan's total of 271, with an opening pair of Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock at the crease. Both openers, Bavuma (28) and de Kock (24), were dismissed, and Rassie Van der Dussen and Aiden Markram were in the middle, attempting to anchor the South African innings.
In Pakistan’s innings, they faced early setbacks as openers Abdullah Shafique (9) and Imamul Haq (12) were dismissed for low scores by Marco Jansen, putting pressure on the team. Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan attempted to build a partnership, but Rizwan was dismissed for 31 by Gerald Coetzee. Babar Azam managed to score a half-century before being removed for 50, and Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 21 runs before being dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi.
Saud Shakeel (52) and Shadab Khan (43) tried to bolster the total with aggressive strokes, but after their dismissals, Mohammad Nawaz attempted to maintain the momentum. However, he fell to a delivery from Marco Jansen, caught on the off side.