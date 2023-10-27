Usama Mir Replaces Shadab Khan in Dramatic Concussion Swap

In a dramatic turn of events during the ongoing 26th game of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan was replaced by leg-spinner Usama Mir as a concussion substitute in their match against South Africa.

The decision to substitute Shadab Khan was made after a concerning incident on the field. Shadab Khan, positioned at mid-on, injured his shoulder while attempting a throw to the stumps after South African captain Temba Bavuma aimed for a single off Iftikhar Ahmed’s bowling. The injury led to the team medical panel assessing Shadab Khan, who had initially been declared fit to continue playing. However, after a thorough examination, the medical panel decided to replace him.

At the time of the incident, South Africa were in pursuit of Pakistan’s total of 271, with an opening pair of Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock at the crease. Both openers, Bavuma (28) and de Kock (24), were dismissed, and Rassie Van der Dussen and Aiden Markram were in the middle, attempting to anchor the South African innings. headtopics.com

In Pakistan’s innings, they faced early setbacks as openers Abdullah Shafique (9) and Imamul Haq (12) were dismissed for low scores by Marco Jansen, putting pressure on the team. Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan attempted to build a partnership, but Rizwan was dismissed for 31 by Gerald Coetzee. Babar Azam managed to score a half-century before being removed for 50, and Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 21 runs before being dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi.

Saud Shakeel (52) and Shadab Khan (43) tried to bolster the total with aggressive strokes, but after their dismissals, Mohammad Nawaz attempted to maintain the momentum. However, he fell to a delivery from Marco Jansen, caught on the off side. headtopics.com

Underperforming Pakistan eyeing win streak at World Cup, says Shadab'We haven't underperformed this way before. We know that we are not playing good cricket' مزید پڑھ ⮕

Hassan Ali likely to miss game against South Africa todayFate of Osama Mir and Wasim Jr will be decided following the pitch condition مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Shadab Admits To Struggles, Vows To Perform Against S. AfricaPakistan all-rounder and Vice Captain Shadab Khan has addressed his recent underwhelming performance and shed light on the team's determined spirit to win the remaining matches and make a strong comeback in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. مزید پڑھ ⮕

“Don’t worry if you have a broken heart”, Sajal Aly inspired by Shah Rukh Khan“Don’t worry if you have a broken heart”, Sajal Aly inspired by Shah Rukh Khan مزید پڑھ ⮕

China rushes to swap Western tech with domestic options as U.S. cracks downBeijing has increased spending on domestic tech since late 2022 مزید پڑھ ⮕

| Election On Time? | PTI Inside Story | Ab Pata Chala | Usama GhaziLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕