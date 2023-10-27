Dhoni’s Secret Retirement: Cricket Legend Exits in 2019, Not 2020

Dhoni retired from ODI cricket after the 2019 World Cup semi-final.He discussed the emotional toll of no longer representing India in cricket. (ODI) cricket following India’s heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Dhoni, known for his calm and composed demeanor on the field, shared his emotional journey and the moment when he decided to call it quits from international ODIs, a revelation that took fans by surprise.

In the semi-final match against New Zealand, Dhoni played a pivotal role, scoring 50 runs off 72 balls as he tried to guide India to victory. However, his run-out by Martin Guptill when India needed 24 runs in just 9 balls marked the end of India’s campaign in the tournament. Little did fans know that this match had a profound impact on Dhoni’s cricketing career. headtopics.com

Speaking at a recent event in Bengaluru, Dhoni recounted his decision-making process, stating, “It gets difficult to control your emotions when you have lost a close game. And inside, I had made my entire planning. To me, that was the last day I played cricket for India. I took retirement a year later but the fact is that, that day I had retired.”

The cricketing legend further revealed how he had returned his training equipment and machines to the team’s trainer but couldn’t bring himself to announce his retirement at that moment. He reflected on the emotional toll of realizing that he would never don the Indian jersey again. headtopics.com

“You are high on emotions. The only thing you’ve done in the last 12-15 years is play cricket. And then there is no more chance of you representing the country. There are so many people, but only a few get that opportunity. And sportspersons, they have that. Irrespective of which sport you play, you are representing your country. Be it the Commonwealth Games, or the Olympics. So once I quit cricket, there was no way I could do that. I could no longer bring any glory.

