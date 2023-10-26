Underperforming Pakistan eyeing win streak at World Cup, says Shadab

(Reuters) - Pakistan have underperformed at the World Cup having lost three matches in a row but they are eyeing a winning streak starting with their group match against South Africa, all-rounder Shadab Khan said on Thursday.

The last defeat was a major upset as their Asian neighbours won by eight wickets to leave Pakistan fifth in the standings, but Shadab said they can return to winning ways with their backs against the wall.

"But our team has bounced back from this situation before and hopefully, we will come out of this situation... We have full faith in our team. Our team was playing well before the World Cup. Pakistan also have a negative run rate to contend with as they fight for a top-four spot and Shadab said the clash against South Africa is the first of many "do-or-die matches". headtopics.com

"If you drop the catch or you give an easy boundary, then there is no pressure on the batsman and because of that there is a lot of cost in the end. The way we are fielding is completely different from the standard that we have set," he said.

Shahid Afridi finds shortcomings in Babar Azam's captaincyHis reaction comes after Afghanistan beat Pakistan in World Cup match مزید پڑھ ⮕

World Cup: Pakistan's expected playing XI for must-win clash with South AfricaThe Green Shirts are expected to make a strategic change in their playing XI for the upcoming clash, scheduled to take place at Chidambaram Stadium on October 27, 2023, at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Aussies crush Netherlands to maintain winning streakAustralia continued their magnificent run in the ICC World Cup 2023, thrashing the Netherlands by a record 309 runs. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Yousuf reveals Babar Azam’s emotional breakdown after World Cup defeatAfter Pakistan's 2023 ICC Men's World Cup defeat to Afghanistan, current captain Babar Azam reportedly started crying مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 25th Oct 2023England and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch England vs Sri Lanka LiveEngland and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕