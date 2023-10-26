Proposed gas tariff increase won’t affect 57pc consumers: minister

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Interim Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali on Thursday said the proposed increase in gas tariff would not affect 57 percent of consumers across the country, rather it would help control and end the ever-increasing circular debt of the petroleum sector.

The minister said the increase in gas prices had been approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and would now be presented before the federal cabinet for the final nod. The minister said the fixed rate (line rent) for the 5.7 million gas consumers had been increased from Rs10 to Rs400, adding the new tariff would marginally affect the protected gas consumers.

“Approximately 30 percent of the country’s population has access to gas facility while this commodity is not available to 70% of the population and they are using either LPG or wood as fuel,” he added. headtopics.com

He said that the upper class, which constituted 3 percent of gas connections, used 17 percent of gas, leading to a 39 percent billing rate. He said the gas rate had not been increased for “tandoor” across the country to facilitate the masses.

He said the gas price for the export-oriented industries had been brought to the level of regional countries, adding a uniform gas tariff had been put in place for the old and new industrial gas connections. headtopics.com

Responding to a question, the minister said there was no plan to lift ban on new gas connections due to non-availability of gas. “Sooner or later we will have to shift on LPG due to non-availability of natural gas in the country [as existing reserves are depleting at the rate of around 9 percent annually,” he added.

To another question, he said following the increase in gas tariff, there were bright chances of international companies to invest in oil and gas exploration activities in Pakistan.

