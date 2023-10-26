Price rises slow, but Unilever and others struggle to win shoppers back

LONDON (Reuters) - Packaged goods makers including Unilever (ULVR.L) and Nestle (NESN.S) disappointed investors with weak third-quarter sales volumes, but that could change in the coming months as price increases moderate.

Top US and European investors this year have flagged their concerns about high prices to consumer goods companies. But even though prices are beginning to moderate, consumers have not rushed back. "Across the board, organic growth has been price driven and what we want to see is more of a balance between volume and price," he said, noting the cost of raw materials has decreased and that he hopes prices moderate as a result.

"In terms of where pricing is going from here, I think we'll see a continued fall in underlying price growth, but I don't think that's going to go negative," Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly said."It's the most difficult trading environment," Pitkethly said.Nestle, the world's biggest packaged food maker, last Thursday posted lower-than-expected nine-month sales growth as higher product prices made shoppers balk. headtopics.com

Shares in Reckitt (RKT.L) also fell by about 2% when the maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products on Wednesday missed third-quarter like-for-like sales expectations as volumes fell. "Consumer staples quarterly results have been underwhelming, where overall volumes remain weak whilst prices are going up less than historically," Waverton Investment Management portfolio manager Tineke Frikkee said.

"Any good news we have on inflation, we will re-invest in the business," finance chief Juergen Esser said.

