Anti-Sikh Riots In India: Modi Govt Jailed Thousands Of Sikhs During Farmers' Protests

There were also anti-Sikh riots against Sikhs in Amritsar in 1984, Gujarat in 1969 and Chitti Singhpura in 2000.The Modi government has also illegally imprisoned Sikh leader Amrit Pal Singh for 240 days.On June 18, 2023, Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nagar was assassinated outside a Gurdwara in Canada.Netanyahu Rules Out Ceasefire With Hamas Israeli Attacks Near Gaza City Hospital ...

:

SAMAATV: 39 years of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in IndiaPersecution of Sikhs continued by Indian government

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi's govt of iPhone hacking; Apple issues warningsAshwini Vaishnaw, India's Information Technology Minister, expressed concern over the lawmakers' statements and announced that the government had asked Apple to join its investigation into the matter.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: A chant used at anti-Israel protests on two college campuses does not call for 'Jewish genocide'The chant uttered during recent demonstrations is being misrepresented

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Cricket legends descend on Mumbai as part of 'One Day 4 Children' initiativePlayers from India and Sri Lanka will support the One Day 4 Children message

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: PMD issues farmers advisory for Rabi season preparationsThe PMD forecasts a seasonal decrease in temperature with slightly above-normal rains and snowfall for the country during the last quarter of the current year.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Kerala blasts: Man jailed after fatal assault on Jehovah’s WitnessesLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕