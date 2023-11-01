39 years of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India

:

SAMAATV: India eliminate defending champions England from World CupIndia skipper Rohit Sharma displayed his class by notching up a fifty for India against England in 29th match of the World Cup at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

BOLNETWORK: Interim bail of Asad Umar, PTI chief’s sisters extended in May 9 casesThe Anti-Terrorism Court extends interim bail of PTI’s Asad Umar, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in May 9 attack cases until November 22s.

BOLNETWORK: Week-long polio campaign to kick-off in KarachiIn response to a concerning development, a seven-day anti-polio campaign has been initiated in Karachi.

SAMAATV: Military courts necessery for swift justice: SurveyPopulace expresses confidence in the fairness and efficiency of military courts when dealing with cases involving anti-national elements

BOLNETWORK: Smog issue to be taken up with India at diplomatic level: PM KakarISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has assured the Punjab government of taking up the issue of the smog caused by the burning of crops with India at the diplomatic level.

SAMAATV: Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi's govt of iPhone hacking; Apple issues warningsAshwini Vaishnaw, India's Information Technology Minister, expressed concern over the lawmakers' statements and announced that the government had asked Apple to join its investigation into the matter.

