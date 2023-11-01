Anti-Hoarders Drive: More Than 62 Operations Against Hoarders Completed

On the orders of the government, the operation against hoarders across the country has started from September. According to the data from October 22 to October 29, 83.59 metric tons of fertilizer, 1.13 metric tons of flour and 2.267 metric tons of sugar were exported from across the country.In the operation against hoarders, 9,072 metric tons of fertilizer, 1,133 metric tons of flour and 2,267 metric tons of sugar were recovered from Sindh.

The relevant agencies have successfully completed more than 62 operations against hoarders across the country since September 1. The caretaker government and the military leadership are determined to continue such operations until economic stability is brought to the country.

BOLNETWORK: FIA arrest five human smugglers in GujranwalaThe Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday detained five human smugglers during various operations in Gujranwala.

SAMAATV: American-Muslims refuse to vote for Biden until ceasefire in GazaIn open letter, Muslim leaders pledge to mobilize voters against those endorsing Israel's offensive against Palestinians

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: World Starts Showing Spine: Bolivia Cuts Israel Ties, Colombia, Chile Recall EnvoysThe world seems to be awakening to the Israel's inhuman atrocities on helpless Palestinians as Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv in protest against its crimes against humanity.

SAMAATV: ICC World Cup: Pakistan's expected playing XI against must-win against Bangladesh: Pakistan is gearing up for a must-win clash against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup. With the fate of both teams hanging in the balance, cricket fans around the world can anticipate a thrilling clash at Eden Gardens.

SAMAATV: SC stops accountability courts from giving decision in any caseCourt resumed hearing on intra-court appeal against decision to nullify NAB law amendments

