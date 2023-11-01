Cricket legends descend on Mumbai as part of 'One Day 4 Children' initiative

The initiative is in partnership with both the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Sri Lanka Cricket and is part of the #BeAChampion campaign, harnessing the reach of the Cricket World Cup to build a better world for every child, and create equal opportunities for girls and boys.

The sell-out fixture will see fans attending given an LED wristband that will be synced with a stadium-wide blue light show during the second innings. Players from India and Sri Lanka will support the message alongside other legends of the game, including UNICEF and ICC Ambassadors Tendulkar and Muralidaran."I look forward to joining hands with UNICEF to see my home ground at the Wankhede Stadium turn blue as we champion equality for children across the world.”

The 'One Day 4 Children' match is part of a broader ICC Cricket 4 Good strategy and follows the launch of Criiio 4 Good, a new online, life skills learning initiative developed by the ICC, UNICEF and BCCI aimed at promoting gender equity among girls and boys.

The eight learning modules are available free of charge at criiio.com/criiio4good, with the Indian Ministry of Education set to promote the programme to over 1.5m schools. ICC and Global Broadcast Partner Star Sports will ensure the experience reaches television audiences around the globe, while various ICC commercial partners are supporting the event with in-match donations. Contributions raised throughout the campaign will support UNICEF’s work for children."The Wankhede Stadium glowing blue is more than a visual spectacle; it's a symbol of our collective efforts to support and nurture children and help them pursue their dreams," he said.

