A chant used at anti-Israel protests on two college campuses does not call for 'Jewish genocide'

One video shows a group of people chanting protest slogans as they marched through the University of California, Los Angeles, campus last week. Another video captures similar sounding protest chants at Penn’s campus in Philadelphia on Oct. 16. “Students @uofpenn gathered chanting ‘We want Jewish genocide’ ‘there is only 1 solution’ in reference to the Nazis ‘final solution’,” wrote an Instagram user who shared the clip in a post.
The protestors are actually chanting, “Israel, Israel, you can’t hide: We charge you with genocide,” the Anti-Defamation League, which frequently speaks out against anti-Semitism and extremism, confirmed in an email Tuesday.
Indeed news outlets in Houston, Chicago and other cities reported the same chant at pro-Palestinian rallies this month. Penn Students Against the Occupation, which organized the Penn rally, dismissed the claims as “blatant disinformation” in a statement posted on Instagram.
