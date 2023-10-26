Xi steps up economic aid with new debt issuance, PBOC visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping stepped up support for the world’s second-biggest economy, issuing additional sovereign debt, raising the budget deficit ratio and even making an unprecedented visit to the central bank.
China has rarely adjusted the budget mid-year, having previously done so in periods including 2008, in the aftermath of the Sichuan earthquake and in the wake of the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.
The budget changes came during a flurry of announcements from the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the Communist Party-controlled parliament that oversees government borrowing. The budget revision underlined concerns among top leadership about the economy’s outlook into next year and the government’s increased focus on shoring up the economy and financial markets. Earlier in the day, Xi himself made his first known visit to the nation’s central bank since he became Chinese president a decade ago. headtopics.com
Since then, stronger-than-expected data for the third quarter has led authorities to say they are “very confident” in the economy’s ability to hit that target this year. Several challenges are likely to persist into 2024 though, including problems stemming from ongoing property market turmoil and deflationary pressures. Economists expect growth to slow to 4.5 percent next year.
The 1 trillion yuan worth of special bond issuance to fund post-disaster reconstruction amounts to additional fiscal stimulus of about 0.8 percent of GDP, according to Duncan Wrigley, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics Ltd. He said the aim is to prop up China’s recovery going into 2024 against headwinds from falling property construction and exports. headtopics.com