Washington, DC – China’s top diplomat opens talks Thursday (Friday in Manila) in Washington as he readies a potential summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, who ahead of talks vowed to defend Asian allies.

Wang will begin his visit by meeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who traveled to Beijing in June and will welcome his counterpart for a closed-door dinner. “Any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels or armed forces will invoke our mutual defense treaty with the Philippines,” Biden said.

Biden has invited Xi to visit San Francisco next month for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in what would be the leaders' first meeting in a year. "We're going to compete with China (in) every way according to the international rules — economically, politically, in other ways. But I'm not looking for conflict," Biden said Wednesday as he welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Biden said that he has previously spoken to Xi about the Chinese leader’s concerns, telling him, “No, we’re not surrounding China; we’re just making sure that the sea lanes remain open.” Tensions have been particularly high over Taiwan, the self-ruling democracy claimed by Beijing which over the past year has launched major military exercises in response to actions by US lawmakers.

The Biden administration is expected to renew warnings to Wang against China expanding support for Russia and also raise the Middle East, where US ally Israel has been pounding Gaza in response to attacks by Islamist militants Hamas.

Washington has sought to turn the tables by pressing Beijing to do more in the region including by pressuring Iran’s clerical leadership, which backs Hamas.

