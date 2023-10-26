AI backlash may bring social unrest to UK, Infosys boss says

Martin Weis, managing partner and global co-lead for AI at Infosys Consulting, said about 30 percent of the hours people put in on the job in places like the US and Britain could be done by technology by 2030. Back-office tasks and administration are most likely to be affected, threatening to upend millions of jobs.

Weis warned that governments must quickly grasp the shake-up— or risk angering thousands of employees who are affected. That could involve investing in education and re-skilling, legislating to minimize the impact of AI, or even providing a basic income to help those who lose their jobs.

His warning comes ahead of Sunak’s AI Summit, which will see the UK host a range of global leaders in the sector to discuss the opportunities and risks of the technology. For Sunak, whose father-in-law Narayana Murthy founded Infosys, it’s a chance for him to set out the UK’s stall as a forward-thinking technology-centered economy—one of the ways he plans to boost output growth. headtopics.com

Echoing Weis, the think-tank said that “deep global cooperation” is needed and that governments “need to set out their own bold strategy for AI,” ensuring that the technology is used for public good as well as profit.

Just last week, the UK’s Institute of Directors, a business lobby group, said the government “must not delay in legislating for AI.” It criticized Sunak for adopting a “wait-and-see” approach, though added that it was broadly supportive of the ideas the government published in a White Paper earlier this year on the principles underlying AI regulation. headtopics.com

Companies such as major banks will soon start looking at how to use generative AI to improve productivity, Weis said. Some investment firms such as Schroders have already started using the technology to perform speedy analysis of asset classes. They will use it for everything from writing e-mails to parsing customer inquiries, he said.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

BusinessMirror »

UK’s Sunak says AI risks must be addressed, ahead of key safety summitAI companies, political leaders, and experts will gather on November 1 and 2 to discuss the safe development of the technology Read more ⮕

At least 5 dead in Quezon province landslideThe search and rescue team says there may be more victims Read more ⮕

Localized thunderstorms likely in Metro ManilaMetro Manila may experience localized thunderstorms on Thursday, while the amihan could bring light rains in other areas, PAGASA said. Read more ⮕

Rains expected in Metro Manila, most of Luzon due to amihan, shear linePagasa on Wednesday said the Northeast Monsoon or amihan and a shear line may bring rain showers in several parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila. Read more ⮕

Qualcomm says Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is 1st chip ‘meticulously designed’ for generative AIThe Gen 3 has the company's first 'AI Engine' for on-device generative AI processing Read more ⮕

Hurricane Otis barrels toward Mexico’s Acapulco as Category 5 stormHurricane Otis is blowing maximum sustained winds of 257 km/h and is expected to bring heavy rain capable of 'catastrophic damage,' the US National Hurricane Center says Read more ⮕