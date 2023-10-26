Rift at top exposes EU struggle to keep pace with global powers

Last week the bloc’s two most senior figures traveled all the way to the White House to put on a show of unity with President Joe Biden and returned with little more than a souvenir photo, after squabbling between the pair diverted much of the attention.
All this is heightened by a rift at the top, which diplomats and officials have labeled embarrassing. The froideur between Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel is hampering the union’s effectiveness, these people said, leaving the bloc flailing at a time when it needs to present a credible front on a growing list of issues from conflicts in Ukraine and Israel to trade and China.
Under EU rules, it is member states that jointly set the course of the bloc’s foreign policy. At a time when China and US are becoming more forceful about defending their economic interests, that was an area where von der Leyen decided to seek more influence. headtopics.com
Allies of the commission president argue that her style doesn’t only put noses out of joint—it’s helped her do more than any of her predecessors to give the EU geopolitical heft. Along with French President Emmanuel Macron, she acts as the face of the bloc, said one European diplomat, noting that so high a profile for an EU official was without precedent.
And her close relationship with the US has reaped rewards even as it’s provoked resentments: she championed a China policy of derisking without decoupling that’s these days being echoed by the US. Yet her powers may have run aground in Israel, the ambassadors and officials said. headtopics.com
Von der Leyen’s actions put her at odds with her colleagues over protocol and substance: many of the member states privately accused her of failing adequately to mention the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which the council position would attend to more carefully.
