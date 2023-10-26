Seafarer’s non-deployment due to replacement is a breach of contract

Failure to deploy a seafarer due to replacement by another seafarer is considered a breach of contract entitling him to damages.Abosta Ship Management, (GR 195792, November 24, 2014) when the employer unjustifiably failed to deploy the seafarer in accordance with the POEA-approved contract of employment.

The case revolved on the issue of whether such breach would entitle the seafarer to the payment of actual damages for the failure of the employer to comply with the latter’s obligations in accordance with the employment contract.

The Supreme Court, however, noted that there was a violation of the contract at the time that the foreign principal decided to promote another person. The contract was already perfected on the date of its execution, which occurred when the employer and seafarer agreed on the object and the cause, as well as on the rest of the terms and conditions therein. headtopics.com

The POEA contract must also be recognized and respected since neither the manning agent nor the employer can simply prevent a seafarer from being deployed without a valid reason. However, there are limitations on the exercise of management prerogatives, such as existing laws and the principle of equity and substantial justice.

He lost the opportunity to apply for other positions in other agencies when he signed the contract of employment with the employer. Simply put, that contract was binding on the parties and may not later be disowned simply because of a change of mind of either one of them. headtopics.com

The sanctions provided for non-deployment do not end with the suspension or cancellation of license or the imposition of a fine and the return of all documents at no cost to the worker. They do not forefend a seafarer from instituting an action for damages against the employer or agency that has failed to deploy him.

