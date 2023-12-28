War in Gaza Kills Over 21,000, WHO Warns of Grave Peril

The Hamas-run Gaza Strip’s health ministry has said war with Israel has killed more than 21,000, as Israel kept pounding the besieged territory with air strikes and shelling. The World Health Organization (WHO) said Gazans were in “grave peril” after more than 11 weeks of fighting—triggered by Hamas’s deadly Oct 7 attacks on Israel—which left most hospitals in the Palestinian territory out of action and led to “acute hunger.

” Explosions lit up the sky over the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis — a focus of heavy urban combat since the Israeli army said it had largely gained control over Gaza’s north. The Gaza health ministry said a strike hit a house near Al-Amal hospital in Khan Yunis, killing 22 people. Heavy firefights also raged again around Gaza City in the north.WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to take “urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian workers to help” the many in nee





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Prepared for Long Battle as Cease-Fire Hopes Fade in GazaBattles raged across Gaza on Sunday as Israel indicated it was prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat the territory’s Hamas rulers, and a key mediator said willingness to discuss a cease-fire was fading.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Israel Strikes Gaza Targets as Death Toll RisesIsrael continues its war on Hamas in Gaza, resulting in a mounting civilian death toll. The Israeli army reports rocket salvos from Gaza into Israel, with most being intercepted. The UN humanitarian agency reports at least 160 Palestinian deaths in recent incidents.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Israeli Troops Prepare for Ground Assault on Gaza StripIsraeli troops prepare for a ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip in retaliation for an unprecedented assault on its territory. Iran warns of "far-reaching consequences" if Israel's bombardment is not stopped. The attack by Hamas fighters resulted in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history, with 1,300 people killed.

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Gaza-based Young Journalists Gain Instagram Following Amidst WarGaza-based young journalists have gained millions of followers on Instagram since the start of the war. One journalist recalls his experience as a medicine student during the 2014 conflict, where he resuscitated a man with a head injury. Despite his efforts, the man ultimately died.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Twelve More Hostages Freed in Gaza in Exchange for Palestinian PrisonersTwelve more hostages were freed Tuesday from Gaza captivity in exchange for Palestinian prisoners under an extended truce, as mediators worked for a lasting halt to the seven-week Israel-Hamas war.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

World Leaders Criticize Israel at U.N. Climate Summit Amid Gaza WarAs the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas collapsed, some world leaders at the U.N. climate summit criticized Israel on Friday and called for the Gaza war to end, while U.S. and UK officials held meetings on the conflict on the gathering's sidelines. The war's prominence in speeches at the Dubai event served to highlight international divisions over the bloodshed and presented a distraction for a summit where nations are trying to find consensus on the shared threat posed by climate change.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »