Israel Prepared for Long Battle as Cease-Fire Hopes Fade in Gaza

Battles raged across Gaza on Sunday as Israel indicated it was prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat the territory’s Hamas rulers, and a key mediator said willingness to discuss a cease-fire was fading. Israel faces international outrage after its military offensive, with diplomatic support and arms from close ally the United States, has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians. About 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.

3 million people have been displaced within the besieged territory, where UN agencies say there is no safe place to flee. The United States has lent vital support in recent days by vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution to end the fighting and pushing through an emergency sale of over $100 million worth of tank ammunition to Israel. Russia backed the resolutio





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas battles create havoc in Gaza hospitalsAl-Shifa hospital in Gaza City is 'totally surrounded and bombardments are going on nearby', the hospital's director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, said.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Deadliest Conflict for Media Workers in Gaza-Israel WarAccording to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Gaza-Israel war has been the deadliest conflict for media workers since the organization began counting statistics in 1992. Read:

Source: interaksyon - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital as Israel strikes continueMore than 30 premature babies were evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital as Israel's army continues its strikes on the Palestinian militant group. The World Health Organization (WHO) is working to evacuate the remaining patients and staff from Al-Shifa hospital, which has been described as a "death zone". The babies, along with doctors and nurses, are being prepared to enter Egypt via the Rafah crossing. In another attack, over 80 people were killed in Jabalia refugee camp, including those seeking shelter in a UN school.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital as Israel strikes continueMore than 30 premature babies were evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital as Israel's army continues its strikes on the Palestinian militant group. The World Health Organization (WHO) is working to evacuate the remaining patients and staff from Al-Shifa hospital, which has been described as a "death zone". The babies, along with doctors and nurses, are being prepared to enter Egypt via the Rafah crossing. In another attack, over 80 people were killed in Jabalia refugee camp, including those seeking shelter in a UN school.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

Israel to allow fuel trucks into Gaza amid aid delivery shortagesIsrael has agreed to allow two fuel trucks a day into Gaza, Israeli officials said Friday, after the UN warned shortages had halted aid deliveries and put people at risk of starvation. The situation was dire at the Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza. Israel's army said it was still searching the sprawling complex for suspected hideouts of fighters from the Islamist movement's armed wing. Hamas rejects an Israeli charge that it has a command center at the hospital, where thousands of people, including wounded patients and premature babies, are believed to be inside. The hospital also denies the claim. Israel has vowed to "crush" Hamas in response to the group's October 7 attack, when it broke through Gaza's militarized border to kill about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and take about 240 hostage, according to Israeli officials. The army's aerial bombing and ground campaign has killed about 11,500 people, including thousands of children, according to Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

Israel, US and Hamas Reach Tentative Agreement to Free Hostages in GazaIsrael, the United States, and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the deal. Click the photo to read the full story:

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »