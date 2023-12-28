New Year's Resolutions: A Struggle to Stay Committed

Don’t worry because there’s nothing here that will suggest you take the stairs instead of the elevator or make a ‘five-minute’ smoothie that will end up taking the entire morning.Every year, some of the top New Year’s resolutions for people all around the world are health-related. Lose weight, eat healthier, quit smoking, exercise more—these are just some of the common goals that most of us set for ourselves as the brand-new year approaches.

While these resolutions sound quite simple and straightforward, they’re not at all easy to do. We get distracted, we get busy and—admit it—we get lazy. It’s not unusual to find ourselves back in the loving embrace of our old unhealthy habits come Valentine’s Da





manilabulletin » / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House joint committee approves resolutions urging Marcos administration to cooperate with ICC investigationResolutions urging the Marcos administration to cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s investigation have been approved by a House joint committee, with its proponents insisting that respect for the rule of law trumps relations with the former president’s defenders.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Memorable Christmas and New Year GiftsThe author shares their memorable Christmas and New Year gifts, including a handmade Christmas card and a book of modern short stories.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Ukraine Raises Concerns Over European Ambitions as EU Leaders Struggle to Agree on SupportUkraine warns about its European ambitions as EU leaders face challenges in providing financial support and membership talks. Hungary's Prime Minister threatens to block new support for Ukraine, causing concern for the Ukrainian government.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Taylor Swift Becomes Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist of the Year, Dethroning Bad BunnyUS singer Taylor Swift has become the most-streamed artist of the year on Spotify, ending Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny's three-year reign. Swift, who had been the runner-up for the past two years, garnered 26.1 billion streams in 2022, securing the top spot. Bad Bunny settled for second place, while The Weeknd, Drake, and Mexican singer Peso Pluma rounded up the top five.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Alden Richards celebrates 13th year in showbiz: 'Malayo na pero malayo pa'Kapuso actor Alden Richards expressed his gratitude as he celebrated his 13th year in the entertainment industry. Thankful for the blessings that have come his way, Alden's journey is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Du Ek Sam Inc. Named Motorcycle Dealer of the Year by LTO 5Du Ek Sam Inc. has received the prestigious Motorcycle Dealer of the Year award from the LTO 5 in the Bicol Region. The award recognizes their exceptional service and compliance with LTO guidelines.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »