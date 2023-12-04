Israeli Troops Prepare for Ground Assault on Gaza Strip

Israeli troops prepared on Sunday for a ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip as the country hit back for an unprecedented assault on its territory, and Iran warned of "far-reaching consequences" if Israel's bombardment was not stopped.

Israel has vowed to annihilate the militant group Hamas in retaliation for a rampage in which its fighters stormed through Israeli towns eight days ago, shooting men, women and children and seizing hostages in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history. Some 1,300 people were killed in the unexpected onslaught, which shook the country after that horrifying mobile phone video footage and reports from medical and emergency services of atrocities in the towns and kibbutzes that were overrun





Filipino hostage released by Hamas in Gaza StripThe Philippine government announced the release of Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco, one of the two Filipinos reported missing following the reescalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict on Oct. 7 that had since killed thousands. CDNDigital

Over 30 killed in Israeli attack on Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza: Hamas-run health ministryDefining the News

Israeli Military Uncovers Hamas Military Facility Under Gaza's Largest HospitalThe Israeli military claims to have discovered a Hamas military facility under Gaza's largest hospital. Journalists were given a rare glimpse inside the underground bunkers beneath Shifa Hospital, which included living quarters with basic amenities. Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals as cover for military activities.

Gaza Strip Faces Water Crisis Amid Israeli AirstrikesThe lack of access to clean water has become a major concern for the people in the Gaza Strip as Israel continues its airstrikes. Taps have run dry and the limited water supply is contaminated and undrinkable. Residents are worried about the future and the lack of basic necessities.

Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital targeting Hamas command centreIsraeli forces conducted a raid on Gaza's largest hospital, targeting what they claim is a Hamas command centre hidden beneath the facility. The operation has raised concerns for the safety of the patients and civilians seeking refuge in the hospital. This marks a significant objective in Israel's campaign against Hamas. The Israeli army described the operation as precise and targeted.

Israeli army targets Hamas command center in Gaza hospitalThe Israeli army operation in Al-Shifa hospital, targeting what it says is a Hamas command center under Gaza's biggest medical facility, on Wednesday set off a wave of international condemnation.

