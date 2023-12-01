World Leaders Criticize Israel at U.N. Climate Summit Amid Gaza War

As the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas collapsed, some world leaders at the U.N. climate summit criticized Israel on Friday and called for the Gaza war to end, while U.S. and UK officials held meetings on the conflict on the gathering's sidelines. The war's prominence in speeches at the Dubai event served to highlight international divisions over the bloodshed and presented a distraction for a summit where nations are trying to find consensus on the shared threat posed by climate change.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa both criticized the situation in Gaza and called for accountability under international law





