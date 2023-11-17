US Defense Secretary Visits Kyiv to Support Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday to ensure continued support for Ukraine amid global risks. Austin announced an additional $100 million in weapons, including artillery and air defense systems, for Ukraine. President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the visit and support.





