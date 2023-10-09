Lawmakers Urge Marcos Jr. to Cooperate with ICC Investigation

Two House lawmakers have filed a resolution urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to cooperate with the International Criminal Court's investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Duterte's anti-illegal drugs campaign.
White House seeks meeting between President Marcos and VP Kamala Harris at APEC SummitThe White House is requesting a meeting between President Marcos and Vice President Kamala Harris during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco. Marcos is attending the APEC Leaders' Summit and will also visit Los Angeles and Hawaii. The Department of Foreign Affairs mentioned the possibility of bilateral meetings, but no schedule has been confirmed yet.
House passes two Marcos priority bills past midnight; MUP pension bill clears lower chamberDuring the voting for HB 8969, Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Partylist) raised a point of order and cited Section 89 of the House Rules that allows hybrid sessions to be conducted only when physically meeting is extremely difficult or impossible. Manuel was outvoted by the majority.
