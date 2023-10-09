Indonesian Coast Guard Vessel Visits Davao City for Bilateral Meeting

An Indonesian Coast Guard vessel, Gajah Laut-404 Bakamla, docked at the Panacan wharf in Davao City after a four-day port visit to the Philippines. Representatives from the Philippine and Indonesia Coast Guards held a bilateral meeting to strengthen collaboration and engage in joint social activities.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Davao-Quanzhou-Davao Flight to bolster tourismThe re-opening of the Davao-Quanzhou-Davao flight is seen to bolster Davao City's tourism, an official from the Department of Tourism - Davao Region (DOT-Davao) said.
Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59,0625 Read more »
We get the legislators that we deserveSEN. Robinhood Padilla, in one of the Senate hearings, took issue with the fact that we offer a military response to China Coast Guard incursions into the West Philippine Sea. He asserted, wrongfully and without proper full knowledge, that the coast guard sent by Beijing was but a civilian arm, just like our own Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). Padilla would have benefited a lot had he been given a short course in comparative politics to know that China has a totally different system, and where, unlike in the Philippines, the coast guard there practically serves under the military.
Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »
Xiamen Air to resume Davao-Jinjiang air route by October: CAAP-DavaoAn official of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-Davao (CAAP-Davao) bared on Thursday that Xiamen Air will resume servicing the Davao-Jinjiang air route by October this year. “But no formal notice yet but going by our discussion with their team I think they will initially operate on
Source: EdgeDavao - 🏆 23. / 50,625 Read more »
Davao City, Davao de Oro richest in MindanaoSunStar Publishing Inc.
Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59,0625 Read more »
Owwa-Davao: No OFW from Davao affected in Israel-Palestine conflictSunStar Publishing Inc.
Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59,0625 Read more »
Baka Ikaw na ang Next, Laro na Go for Gold Scratch it!Edge Davao is a business community newspaper in Davao City.
Source: EdgeDavao - 🏆 23. / 50,625 Read more »