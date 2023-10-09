Indonesian Coast Guard Vessel Visits Davao City for Bilateral Meeting

An Indonesian Coast Guard vessel, Gajah Laut-404 Bakamla, docked at the Panacan wharf in Davao City after a four-day port visit to the Philippines. Representatives from the Philippine and Indonesia Coast Guards held a bilateral meeting to strengthen collaboration and engage in joint social activities.





We get the legislators that we deserveSEN. Robinhood Padilla, in one of the Senate hearings, took issue with the fact that we offer a military response to China Coast Guard incursions into the West Philippine Sea. He asserted, wrongfully and without proper full knowledge, that the coast guard sent by Beijing was but a civilian arm, just like our own Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). Padilla would have benefited a lot had he been given a short course in comparative politics to know that China has a totally different system, and where, unlike in the Philippines, the coast guard there practically serves under the military.

