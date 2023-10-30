Russia says it shot down 36 Ukrainian drone sover the Black Sea as fighting grinds on in east

“The air defense systems in place destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimean peninsula,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Drone strikes and shelling on the Russian border regions and Moscow-annexed Crimea are a regular occurrence. Ukrainian officials never acknowledge responsibility for attacks on Russian territory or the Crimean peninsula.

Close to the front line in the country’s east, where Ukrainian and Russian forces are locked in a grinding battle for control, four police officers were wounded when a shell fired by Russian troops exploded by their police car in the city of Siversk, located in the partly occupied Donetsk province. headtopics.com

Also in the Donetsk region, Russia’s Investigative Committee said Sunday it was investigating the murder of nine residents in Volnovakha, a city currently under Russian control. According to the committee’s statement, the dead included two children. The bodies “were found in a private residential building with gunshot wounds,” the committee said.

Also on Sunday, a prominent ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia might take action to seize assets of European Union member states it considers hostile if the EU proceeds with its plan to “steal” frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction efforts. headtopics.com

Volodin made the statement in response to an announcement on Friday by Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, on a proposal to use earnings from frozen Russian state assets to support Ukraine in its rebuilding.

Russia says downed 36 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea and CrimeaDefining the News Read more ⮕

Russia says downed 36 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea and CrimeaMOSCOW, Russia -- Russian forces shot down 36 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula overnight, Moscow's Defence Ministry said Sunday. Read more ⮕

Dangerous sea actions: Blinken raises US concern with Chinese counterpartThe United States’ top diplomat underscored with his Chinese counterpart China’s dangerous and unlawful actions in the West Philippine Sea and reaffirmed commitments to the Philippines. Read more ⮕

[EDITORIAL] Paano tayo makakapuwing sa Tsina sa West Philippine Sea?Pero ang malaking tanong, makaka-igpaw ba tayo sa politicking, infighting, at korupsiyon upang ipokus ang ating resources at atensiyon sa WPS? Read more ⮕

Ukraine ramps up scrutiny of grain exports in fight for revenueUkraine is imposing tighter controls over grain traders to boost revenues to fund its wartime defenses, a move that may further complicate shipments from the country’s Danube and Black Sea ports. Read more ⮕

Mob storms Dagestan airport looking for IsraelisMOSCOW, Russia - A mob looking for Israelis and Jews overran an airport in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Sunday, after rumours spread that a flight was arriving from Israel. Read more ⮕