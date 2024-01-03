The Historical Extent of Kidapawan Municipality

The Municipality of Kidapawan when it was founded in 1947. Its historical extent now includes nine towns – the Greater Kidapawan Area.This is how one resolution in the 1950s described the Municipality of Kidapawan in its original extent.

The present land area of Kidapawan City is just under 360 square kilometres, but when it was created into a municipality in 1947 it was more than thrice the size, extending to the borders of Bukidnon to the north, Kabacan to the west, the Ligawasan Marsh to the south, and the undivided Davao Province to the east., and it is composed today of eight other towns plus Kidapawan City, the historic centre. The history of the Municipality of Kidapawan from its founding to the late 1960s has been dominated by its slow and gradual partitioning., was appointed to act as mayor until elections were held on the November of that year. Included in that newly created Municipality of M’lang was territory that would then separate on 6 August 1961 to form the Municipality of, would be appointed to act as its first mayo





Earthquakes Cause Damage in Kidapawan CityA series of strong earthquakes struck Kidapawan and nearby areas in late 2019, causing immense damage to property. Although there were no reported deaths in Kidapawan, the aftershocks continued to affect people's lives well into 2020.

Terror Attacks in Kidapawan: Memories of the CrossingAs the people of Kidapawan watch in horror at news of the bombing in MSU Marawi’s Dimaporo gymnasium, the memories of many of them will be led back to the crossing of Datu Ingkal and the National Highway. Twice, in the span of five years, terror attacks unfolded on this very prominent corner of Kidapawan too. A bomb expert was trying to detonate a bomb left on the corner when the bomb exploded, hurting him and 13 others. Datu Musin Mamintal, a politician from Pikit who once ran as mayor of that town, later surrendered as mastermind.

