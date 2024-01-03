Drought looms in 17 provinces

At least 17 provinces in Luzon will experience drought by the end of January due to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday. The agency said a strong El Niño is present in the tropical Pacific, showing signs of further intensification in the coming months as sea surface temperatures reach more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The El Niño increases the likelihood of way below to below-normal rainfall conditions, which could bring dry spells and drought to some areas of the country until the first quarter or up to the second quarter of 2024





