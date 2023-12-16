Terror Attacks in Kidapawan: Memories of the Crossing

As the people of Kidapawan watch in horror at news of the bombing in MSU Marawi’s Dimaporo gymnasium, the memories of many of them will be led back to the crossing of Datu Ingkal and the National Highway. Twice, in the span of five years, terror attacks unfolded on this very prominent corner of Kidapawan too. A bomb expert was trying to detonate a bomb left on the corner when the bomb exploded, hurting him and 13 others.

Datu Musin Mamintal, a politician from Pikit who once ran as mayor of that town, later surrendered as mastermind





