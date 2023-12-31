Few Powerful People Control the Future Stability of Earth's Climate

AS we start into the year 2024 after COP28, there is a very troubling realization that the future stability of planet earth's climate is in the control of very few powerful people. They are the few money moguls and politicians of nations that control the fossil fuel industry. They are so influential they were able to influence a change in the words of the final statement of the almost 200 international COP28 national delegates.

The key phrase in the statement of commitment by all nations was changed by the producers and major users of fossil fuels from 'phasing out fossil fuel' to 'transition away from fossil fuel.' This last phrase is weaker and less urgent.Many protested but in the end the delegates called it a historical breakthrough. It was, they said, the 'beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era.' In all previous 27 meetings of COP (United Nations Climate Change Conference), phasing out was not on the table.In the Philippines, some energy corporations are seriously investing in renewables, thanks to Republic Act (RA) 9513 of 2008 giving tax breaks to the investor





