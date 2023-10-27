While breast cancer is the leading type of cancer that affects 2.1 million women each year, it is not unbeatable. Cancer is a journey that profoundly impacts the lives of individuals and their families.

Holistic Cancer Care is an approach to cancer treatment that considers the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of the patient. It goes beyond traditional medical treatments and may include complementary therapies, nutrition, emotional support, and lifestyle changes to address the whole person, not just the disease. The goal is to improve the patient’s overall quality of life and well-being while managing cancer.

The Farm at San Benito’s Holistic Cancer Care Program is integral to its line-up of healing offerings. It uses state-of-the-art, non-invasive monitoring systems. The Farm also provides guests with emotional and physical support through its Immune intelligence-fortifying microbiome, Nutrient-Rich Organic Vegan Meals and Beverages. headtopics.com

A health-oriented conversation with The Farm’s integrative doctor will explore the individual’s state of well-being. It will help guests understand the disharmony between the physical, psycho-emotional, and spiritual aspects of the individual based on the Review of Systems or Symptoms Analysis. Follow-up sessions with the doctors will deepen the understanding of the disease, uncover the root cause and explore wellsprings of wellbeing to overcome the health challenge at hand.

Book a free 30-minute tele-health consultation with The Farm at San Benito’s Integrative Medicine Doctor. Visit The Farm this October and learn more holistic tips on breast cancer prevention and empowering women’s health. headtopics.com

LOOK: AKARI defeats FARM FRESH 3-1Fifi Sharma (AKARI) Read more ⮕

Creamline bench pummels Gerflor; Akari young stars step up in win over Farm FreshCreamline extends its rotation all the way to prospects Lorie Bernardo and the debuting Bea Bonafe in the rout of lowly Gerflor, while Akari earns its first-ever franchise winning streak Read more ⮕

Parks’ Nagoya, Thirdy’s San-En sustain win streaks; Edu posts double-double in Toyama lossRay Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins stay unbeaten in seven games, while Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix notch their fifth straight win for a 6-1 record Read more ⮕

Charcoal manufacturer burned to death in San Remigio townSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Nueva Ecija, Pampanga seek Game 1 victories over San Juan, CaloocanDefending champion Nueva Ecija and top qualifier Pampanga tackle separate rivals on Friday, Oct. 27, at the start of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season North division semifinal round at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga. Read more ⮕

Thirdy back to double-digit scoring as San-En extends streak to fiveThirdy Ravena returned to his double-digit scoring output as the San-En Neophoenix extended their win streak to five games in the Japan B.League action on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Read more ⮕