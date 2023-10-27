WATCH: Lola Amour drops official music video for 'Raining in Manila'

Currently No. 14 on Trending Music on YouTube as of Oct. 27, netizens were thrilled about the long-delayed music video.OPM rock band Lola Amour has finally released the official music video for the popular song"Raining in Manila."

Released in June, the song"Raining In Manila" by Lola Amour tells the story of a person who is caught in the rain while in Manila. It reveals the feeling of longing and hope that the person experiences as they miss someone deeply but are unable to communicate with them due to the weather or distance. The song beautifully captures the essence of being in love and missing someone, and the struggles that come with it.Currently No. 14 on Trending Music on YouTube as of Oct.

"I love the symbolism of this song from moving on, coping mechanism to acceptance of fate, and tama yung isang comment na gecko symbolizes rebirth and a fresh start and for me, ulan symbolizes sadness which in this part 4 years ang ulan which is also the duration of his grieving period. For the rain to end means that he is happy and has the acceptance to move on. To start again.""Glad this song finally have an official music video. headtopics.com

"It's quite funny, but in the Asian region, Geckos symbolize renewal, rebirth and fresh start. It's been 4 years since"Shiela" left and after 4 years he finally moved on. The song entices us about the meaning of happy in the"Happy ending". Which counterpart the words"sawakas" and"wakas" at the latter part of M/V."

Charles Dantes, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕

WATCH: Tension breaks out in land dispute in New ManilaWATCH: Tension breaks out in land dispute in New Manila Read more ⮕

LIST: Manila road closures, alternative routes for Undas 2023Plane ahead: Road closures and alternative routes in Manila starting October 31. Read more ⮕

Rod Stewart is coming to Manila for concertHall of Fame rocker Rod Stewart is coming to Manila for a concert, local promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Finance market leaders unite at the Oradian Customer Summit in ManilaAt the recent Oradian Customer Summit in Manila, Oradian welcomed some pioneers powered by its advanced core banking system. Some of these institutions are leaders on the fintech stage, while others used Oradian’s advanced technology to digitalize their operations and become growth leaders in their markets. Read more ⮕

IN PHOTOS: 2023 Manila FAME’s Katha Awards winnersSee this year’s showcase of Filipino design excellence in the home, fashion, and lifestyle industries Read more ⮕