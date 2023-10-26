Charcoal manufacturer burned to death in San Remigio town

A CHARCOAL manufacturer fell onto a charcoal pit and died.The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023, in Purok Nangka, Barangay Kayam, San Remigio town, northern Cebu.The victim was identified as Rodolfo Castillo Baril, 68.Police Major Windell Abellana, chief of San Remigio Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victim was already dead when the police arrived.

'Nagkisikisi ni siya sa nagbaga nga kayo nakapanawag og tabang!Unya wala dayon makuha napaig katunga sa lawas,' Abellana said.(He was pleading for help while trembling from the intense heat, but he was not quickly rescued, which resulted in the burning of half of his body).It was learned during police investigation that the victim was intoxicated during the incident. The victim's neighbors claimed that Baril consumed alcohol almost everyday.

