Creamline bench pummels Gerflor; Akari young stars step up in win over Farm Fresh

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Michele Gumabao made the most of her minutes as the lone starter who played all three sets, dropping 12 points off 10 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace, while MVPs Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza each scored 7 in the win that put Creamline atop the standings at 3-0.
Rookie setter Bea Bonafe also made her professional league debut as Creamline moves along its playmaker lineage without Japan V. League recruit Jia de Guzman. “We prepare for any team we face because everyone needs to be prepared for. I’m thankful that my players really worked hard today.” headtopics.com
Meanwhile, the Akari Chargers earned their first-ever franchise winning streak on the way to a 3-1 slate at third place after downing the reeling Farm Fresh Foxies, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21. More rising stars stepped up in the momentum-boosting win, namely Fifi Sharma and Erika Raagas, who had 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Philippines Headlines
Creamline bench overwhelms GerflorCreamline displayed its intimidating bench depth as it overpowered a hapless Gerflor, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10, Thursday to seize the solo lead in the Premier Volleyball League All Filipino Conference at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. Read more ⮕