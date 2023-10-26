LOOK: AKARI defeats FARM FRESH 3-1

PVL 2nd All-Filipino ConferenceGet the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Dark horse Akari hands Chery first loss; F2, PLDT rout young NxLed, Farm FreshRising PVL squad Akari ramps up the net defense in its four-set conquest of Chery Tiggo, while veteran teams F2 and PLDT school upstarts NxLed and Farm Fresh, respectively Read more ⮕

LOOK: Akari defeats Chery Tiggo 3-1.DINDIN MANABAT (Akari) Read more ⮕

Akari bounces back, deals Chery its first lossANTIPOLO: Akari scored a 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20 bounce back win and dealt Chery Tiggo its first loss in the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference at the Ynares Center on Tuesday, October 24. Read more ⮕

Akari wins 2 in a row for the first time in PVLANTIPOLO CITY: Akari tallied its first back-to-back wins since joining the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) last year after defeating Farm Fresh, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21, in the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference at the Ynares Center on Thursday, October 26. Read more ⮕

