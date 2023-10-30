Sara Duterte nibotar; DRANHS malinawon

WALAY dautang mga insidente ang gitaho sa Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (DRANHS) atol sa Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE) Elections Lunes, Oktubre 30, 2023.Kini human nga si Vice President ug Education Secretary Sara Duterte ug kanhi President Rodrigo Duterte gilauman nga moboto DRANHS, ubos sa Barangay 74-A Matina Crossing, sa Cluster Precinct 841. Ang mag-amahan pulos giubanan sa ilang grupo sa mga tigbantay.

Apan si kanhi President Duterte wala nibotar.Nagdala si Duterte sa iyang “kodigo” o listahan sa botohan niyang mga kandidato sa BSKE elections.“Naa lang gyuy mga uban na senior citizens na kailangan og assistance, like kinahanglan nila og tabang og sulat, which is kailangan pa nila ang tabang sa ilang mga kapamilya,” matud ni Chito Napitan, usa sa mga board of election inspectors ug teacher-volunteer.

Sara Duterte’s satisfaction rating dips by double digits in OctoberAround 70% of Filipinos are still satisfied with Vice President Sara Duterte's performance – the highest among the top five government officials – but she bled 12 percentage points, the most significant drop Read more ⮕

Sara Duterte votes in Davao CityVICE President Sara Duterte cast her vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City during the Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or youth council) Elections (BSKE) on Monday. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Vice President Sara Duterte casts vote for BSKEWATCH: Vice President Sara Duterte casts vote for BSKE Read more ⮕

Tell it to SunStar: Spiritual hungerSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Laing higanteng duwa ni WembanyamaSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Ginebra mikuha sa serbisyo ni BishopSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕