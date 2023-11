Sara Duterte votes in Davao City

In a post on her Facebook page, Duterte described this day as a symbol of hope and unity.'Ako po si Inday Sara Duterte, mula sa Davao City, nagpapahayag ng aking suporta para sa isang malinis, tapat, maayos, at mapayapang Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. Magsama-sama tayo sa pagtahak ng daan tungo sa mas makabuluhang kinabukasan para sa ating mahal na Pilipinas', she said.

)Also in the post, Duterte said that village officials play an important role.'Mahalaga ang papel na ginagampanan ng ating mga opisyal sa barangay sapagkat sila ang nasa unang antas ng pamamahala sa gobyerno na maaring magbigay tulong at solusyon sa mga problemang kinakaharap natin sa community level. Ang kanilang integridad at dedikasyon sa paglilingkod ay kailangan nating suriin at tukuyin,' she said.

Sara Duterte’s satisfaction rating dips by double digits in OctoberAround 70% of Filipinos are still satisfied with Vice President Sara Duterte's performance – the highest among the top five government officials – but she bled 12 percentage points, the most significant drop Read more ⮕

Magno backs durian industry in Davao CityDAVAO CITY – Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno vowed to support the endeavors of the durian industry here. Read more ⮕

ASU inspects cemeteries in preparation for Undas 2023The Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) of the Davao City Mayor’s Office inspected with the City Economic Enterprise private and public cemeteries in the city in preparation for the Undas 2023. Read more ⮕

New course to debut in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao 2024 raceThe IRONMAN 70.3 Davao will make its highly anticipated return on August 11, 2024, promising a new racing experience featuring a revamped course that would test the triathletes in fresh, exciting ways. Read more ⮕

12 kandidato sa Davao Region i-disqualifySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Marcos, Sara ratings continue to plungePRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte saw their satisfaction ratings dip again in the latest survey conducted by OCTA Research. Read more ⮕