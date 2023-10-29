Sara Duterte’s satisfaction rating dips by double digits in October

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte is the biggest loser in the October survey of research group OCTA, as her satisfaction rating plunges by double digits. She lost ground across all key geographic regions (A 16-percentage-point drop in the Visayas, and 12-percentage-point drop in Balance Luzon), and socioeconomic classes (22-percentage-point drop among Class E, and 19-percentage-point drop among Class ABC).

Across key geographic regions and socioeconomic classes, Marcos’ satisfaction rating declined the highest in Metro Manila (12-percentage-point drop). Only 20% are satisfied with the performance Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo. The number is lower by eight percentage points from last quarter’s 28%.Duterte also remains the most trusted government official, with a trust rating of 75%, although that number is an eight-percentage-point drop from last quarter – again the biggest tumble among the country’s five highest-ranking officials. headtopics.com

