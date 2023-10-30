Tell it to SunStar: Spiritual hunger

By Reni Valenzuela.Dear pastors, shepherd your flock in such a way that the sheep will hunger for God, crave for His Word and thirst for the Living Water/Holy Spirit (constantly) -- NOT for them to hunger for knowledge, theology, programs, rituals, hype, fun, entertainment and religiosity -- and for always “feeling good” brought about by sweet talks, pampering, and “logo” methods/schemes (senselessly).

No Christian is perfect, but neither is there a “Christian” who is unholy and unregenerate -- still worldly, have vices, curses, immoral, carnal, adulterous, unspiritual... aktibong dumadalo sa church nang amoy alak at sigarilyo (who actively attends church reeking of alcohol and cigarettes), etc. Alas, small group leaders pa man din, even deacons, church board members, ministry heads, workers, office staff, preachers and pastors/ministers/priests/bishops.

