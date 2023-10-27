President Marcos signs law formalizing income classification of LGUs

Under RA 11964, provinces, cities and municipalities shall be categorized into five classes according to their income ranges and average annual regular income for three fiscal years preceding a general income reclassification.

Meanwhile, municipalities will be classified as First Class, or municipalities earning an annual average income of P200 million; Second Class, municipalities earning an average annual income of P160 million or more, but less than P200 million; Third Class, those earning P130 million or more, but less than P160 million; Fourth Class, those with an annual average regular income of P90 million or more, but less than P130 million; Fifth Class, those with an average annual income of less than P90...

It will also serve as the basis for the setting of the number of elective members in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and the Sangguniang Bayan, issuance of a free patent title to residential lands, minimum wage of domestic workers, insuring LGU properties with the Government Service Insurance System and for setting the limitation on the percentage of agricultural land area that can be reclassified and the manner of their utilization, the PCO said. headtopics.com

The first general income reclassification shall be made within six months after effectivity of the law and every three years thereafter. The Department of Finance, in coordination with the Department of Budget and Management and in consultation with LGU leagues, will craft the law’s implementing rules and regulations within three months from its effectivity.

According to Cua, the law provides safety nets to ensure that the salaries of employees will not be affected. "Income classification impacts their ability to undertake development projects, access financial grants from various sources and determine the salary of LGU personnel," Abalos explained.

