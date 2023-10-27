The STAR Cover (October 28, 2023)

Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioEZ2/LVM - 9 1 SUERTRES - 9 4 2 6D Lotto - 3 5 7 7 6/45 Lotto - 20 13 5 3 19 29 P8,910,000.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 33 22 45 11 16 2 P67,460,083.00

EZ2 - 11 11 SUERTRES - 5 3 4 6D Lotto - 0 1 7 3 5 1 6/42 Lotto - 33 4 37 27 16 35 P23,994,560.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 34 27 13 38 26 14 P15,840,000.00 A lotto player in Consolacion, Cebu and another in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat won the jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45...

Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia...The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of graft and falsification charges against suspended Department of Agriculture assistant secretary Kristine Evangelista, Food Terminal Inc. vice-president for operations John Gabriel Benedict Trinidad III and 16 other individuals in connection with the alleged profiteering and price manipulation of onions late last year. headtopics.com

WATCH: Panel discussion on the October 22 collision in the West Philippine SeaMake better sense of the issue with Rappler reporters, editors, thought leaders, and subject matter experts Read more ⮕

Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) Performance (as of October 27, 2023)A broader look at today’s business Read more ⮕

RESULTS: October 2023 Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians Licensure ExaminationCongratulations to all passers! Read more ⮕

NLEX Connector España-Magsaysay section to open October 28NLEX will retain the current discounted rate of P86 for the NLEX Connector until further notice Read more ⮕

4th batch of Israel OFWs arriving on October 30SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

PSEi dives to lowest level since October 2022Philippine stocks plunged to their lowest level in more than a year as investor confidence was pulled down following the central bank’s off-cycle rate hike and escalating tensions in the Middle East. Read more ⮕