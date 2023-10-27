Marcos signs law on LGUs’ automatic income classification

Malacañang announced Friday that the president has signed Republic Act 11964 or the “Automatic Income Classification of Local Government Units Act,” which gives the finance secretary the power to regularly undertake income reclassification of provinces, cities, and municipalities and address any inaccuracies in the evaluation of LGUs' income class.

The LGU income classification system serves as the basis for the government’s computation of how much administrative and statutory aid, financial grants, and other forms of assistance will be provided to an LGU. An LGU’s income classification is used to determine its financial capacity to implement programs and projects, as well as how it will implement salary laws and administrative issuances on allowances.

The measure is a “legislative milestone” that would “address the long-standing issue of non-updating of LGUs’ income classification for the last 14 years, the Department of Finance“This will improve LGUs’ fiscal performance and allow our frontline government units to recruit skilled professionals for quality public service delivery,” Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said. headtopics.com

“The updated fiscal indicators will equip the BLGF to improve its oversight functions for provinces, cities and municipalities towards data-driven and performance-informed policy and decision-making at the national and local levels,” Alvina said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert... Adherence to rule of law in the Philippines remains one of the weakest in the region, with the country’s score declining... headtopics.com

Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia...

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

PhilstarNews »

How about a letter from President Marcos to the young women of Zamboanga City?First word Read more ⮕

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. graces the Philippine Mayors Forum at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Quezon City on October 27, 2023.President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. graces the Philippine Mayors Forum at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Quezon City on October 27, 2023. Read more ⮕

Marcos boosts sports devtPRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to ramp up the implementation of its Five-Year Sports Development Plan to maintain the world-class standing of Filipino athletes. Read more ⮕

H.E. Raul S. Hernandez presents credentials as Ambassador to Oman to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin TarikMuscat - Ambassador Raul S. Hernandez presented the Letter of Credence from the President of the Republic of the Philippines, H.E. Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. Read more ⮕

Marcos allows WFH setup for govt workers, public schools on Oct. 31PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has allowed a work-from-home arrangement for government employees and asynchronous classes for public schools on Tuesday, October 31. Read more ⮕

Embrace digitalization, Budget chief challenges LGUs in MindanaoCAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman reiterated her challenge to local government units (LGUs) in Mindanao to embrace digitalization in all forms of transactions and processes, emphasizing its vital role in good local governance and public financial management. Read more ⮕