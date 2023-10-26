Marcos transfers Development Academy of the Philippines from OP to NEDA

MANILA, Philippines – The Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) is now an attached agency of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), not the Office of the President (OP).

Details of the transfer are contained in Executive Order No. 45, approved by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through his Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Wednesday, October 25, and released to the media on Thursday, October 26.

In explaining the transfer, EO 45 said: “A strong organizational link between the NEDA and DAP is necessary to bolster the development and implementation of the latter’s human resource development programs, research, data collection, and information services, as well as to ensure consistency of its research, education and training with the national government’s socioeconomic agenda.” headtopics.com

DAP was created during the administration of Marcos Jr.’s father, the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos. Presidential Decree No. 205, released in 1973, said that DAP was formed to “promote and support the developmental efforts of the country by carrying out human resource development programs designed to instill development perspectives and advance management capability in the leadership of key sectors of the government and the economy.”

NEDA is the government’s socioeconomic planning body, tasked to provide decision-makers in governments with policy alternatives and critical analyses of developmental issues.Dwight de Leon is a multimedia reporter who covers the House of Representatives and the Commission on Elections for Rappler. Previously, he wrote stories on local government units. headtopics.com

