With three camps, five official friendlies and one exhibition game done, the Philippine Azkals are now looking to kick-start their campaign in the Olympic and Asian Cup qualifiers in a big way.

The all important first game will always be crucial as the window for mistakes and disappointments will be too small. Every point matters and even if the opening game on November 16 against powerhouse Vietnam will be tough, still a draw or even a win will be a great boost for the team seeking to redeem itself from years of unfulfilled promise and potential.

There are some few good things, however, that favor the Azkals to have a good start in the tournament. The opening games against Vietnam and Indonesia will be held both at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. The advantage of playing at the familiar artificial turf in Taft is a plus for the team and if at least 10,000 strong fans will be present at the grandstand to cheer the team, then who knows what grand things might be in store for the lads. headtopics.com

The list is not yet final and some players have not confirmed their availability so it can’t be released yet. Coach Michael Weiss was realistic about the probability and possibility that the list might turn out to be more of a wish list, due to the perennial problem of injuries, unavailability due to some reasons and other concerns.

But on the more obvious things, Weiss also said that the past few camps and several friendlies have given him the chance to see the players closer and not just rely on a “list”. Weiss maintained that some players have surprised him with their performance in the international friendlies. And he is keeping a watchful eye on these Azkals, who have so far shown great determination and passion during the camps and friendlies. One such player is Pocholo Bugas, who plays for the Angkor Tiger FC in the Cambodian Premier League. headtopics.com

