Mandaue police to deploy over 200 personnel for Undas 2023

THE Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will deploy around 260 security personnel to secure eight of Mandaue’s big churches and eight big cemeteries for the observation of All Saints’ and Souls’ Days on Nov. 1 and 2, 2023, respectively.Lt. Col. Franco Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for administration and spokesperson, said Friday, Oct. 27, that they will start the deployment as early as 4 a.m. on Nov. 1 until Nov. 2.The city’s eight major cemeteries are St.

The churches, on the other hand, are the National Shrine of St Joseph in Barangay Centro, Holy Family Parish in Maguikay, Gethsemane Parish Church in Casuntingan, Christ the King Parish in Alang-Alang, Holy Fatima in Pagsabungan, Grosmar Church in Guizo, San Roque Parish in Subangdaku, and Nativity of Mary Parish in Canduman.Oriol said they are still waiting for orders from the Mandaue City Government if they are to impose a curfew for the cemeteries’ visiting hours.

