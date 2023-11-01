Present! Politicians, LGUs scramble to greet INC’s Manalo on 68th birthday

As if having their attendance marked, many politicians and local government units (LGUs) scrambled to greet the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) head, Eduardo V. Manalo, on his 68th birthday on Tuesday, October 31.
Former president Rodrigo Duterte, his close aide Senator Bong Go, and Senator Imee Marcos recently visited Manalo as one group to greet him a happy birthday,One government agency, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), posted a greeting for Manalo on X (formerly Twitter) at 10:17 am on Tuesday. After much criticism, the MMDA deleted this online greeting – but sorry, guys, we have receipts. See the screenshot below.
Here are the politicians and LGUs that greeted the INC executive minister on social media (at least those we had monitored), a number of whom even used official government channels:Victorias City Mayor Javi Benitez “and the City of Victorias”– the claim that the voters among the church’s 2.8 million members vote as a bloc every election. In return for these votes, the winning candidates are believed to favor the INC in many ways. Shh, class, quiet….
Since ballots are cast in secret, there’s no solid proof that bloc voting happens. A 2016 exit poll by Social Weather Stations (SWS) even shows that only 77.2% of INC members voted for Rodrigo Duterte, whom the church had endorsed.
And because the INC announces its candidates close to election day, who knows if the 77.2% who voted for Duterte were already voting for him in the first place?
