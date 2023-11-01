Filipinas defeat Iran to close out 2024 Paris Olympics Asian qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team managed to end its campaign in the second round of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Tournament on a high note as it recorded a 1-0 victory over Iran on Wednesday, November 1, at the HBF Park in Australia.

Jessika Cowart released Alicia Barker down the right wing, then the latter pulled off a brilliant cut-back for Harrison, but Iran’s goalkeeper parried the attempt. After playing three matches in the second round of the Asian qualifiers, the Filipinas will most likely end up as Group A runners-up with 6 points and a -4 goal difference.

The final standings in Group A are yet to be determined as the match between 11th-ranked Australia and world No. 38 Chinese Taipei will kick off later in the evening at 7. Only the three group winners and the best group runners-up will proceed to the last phase of the Asian qualifiers.

Unlike in the first half of the Australia match, the Filipinas dominated the possession against Iran at 62%, but they weren’t able to score multiple goals in the first 45 minutes as the Iranians stood tall.

Forward Sarina Bolden was handed the captain’s armband, while Miclat, who missed the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, finally made her successful return to the national team and received her first minutes in the second round of the qualifying tournament.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Filipinas eye OQT final round vs IranIt’s now or never for the Philippine women’s national football team when it tackles Iran in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, HBF Park.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Filipinas beat Iran on Annis’ lone goal, but Olympic fate remains uncertainSkipper Tahnai Annis scored the game’s only goal as the Filipinas beat Iran, 1-nil, to end their group stage campaign in the second round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Filipinas turn back Iran, hope to qualify to OQT final roundThe Philippine women’s national football team fended off Iran, 1-0, in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, HBF Park.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

EDGEDAVAO: Filipinas face Iran needing a decisive win to keep Olympic hopes alivePERTH, Western Australia -- Shrugging off the pain of their 8-0 loss at the hands of the world no. 11 Australia side last Sunday, the Philippines take on Iran today at the close of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 2.

Source: EdgeDavao | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Filipinas look to bounce back vs winless Iran in Olympic qualifiersThe Philippine women’s football team hopes to keep its 2024 Paris Olympics dream alive as it clashes with Iran in the final matchday of the qualifying tournament

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Filipinas face Iran XI in key tiffThe Filipinas vowed to pick themselves up from a deflating 0-8 loss to powerhouse Australia Sunday and fight more furiously hereon to save their sagging Paris 2024 dreams.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕