Michelle Dee shares how GMA is supporting her Miss Universe journey

At that time, her bounty hunter, “femme fatale and highly-skilled combatant” character named Freya in Mga Lihim ni Urduja was already gaining following on the small screen and her second attempt to win the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2023 title began.

In a recent send-off press conference attended by various print, broadcast, and new media outlet representatives, Michelle recalled how the Kapuso network is behind her in every pageant endeavor. Michelle’s first foray into the pageant world was joining Miss World Philippines in 2019, which crowned her as the country’s delegate at Miss World in London. She made it to the Top 12.Again, as a show of support to her pageant journey, GMA Network, Inc.

“You know GMA took me in when I was still tagged as the daughter of Melanie Marquez,” shared she. “I really didn’t have any experience in the industry. It’s because of GMA that I really grew to be this artistic person… For those who don’t know, I actually chose to be an actress first before becoming a beauty queen.”“And GMA really helped me mold that personality and truly they are the best,” added she.

Michelle’s best friend Harry Hartman, beauty queens Samantha Panlilio and Maureen Montagne and people from Miss Universe Philippines Organization are also expected to fly. Michelle added that Rhian Ramos and Sam Verzosa are considering going to El Salvador.

When El Salvador hosted Miss Universe for the first time in 1975, the Philippine delegate Rosemarie “Chiqui” Brosas breezed through the Top 12 and was named fourth runner-up to winner Anne Marie Pohtamo of Finland.

